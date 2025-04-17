Costa Rica Boosts Brazilian Tourism At WTM Latin America

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Potential Brazilian tourists are the focus of Costa Rica at the WTM Latin America trade fair, where the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), Proimagen Costa Rica, and 19 tourism companies are promoting the country as an ideal destination.

With the support of Gol Airlines' direct flight from São Paulo, the delegation seeks to attract more visitors interested in nature, culture, gastronomy, and beaches event, held from April 14 to 16 in São Paulo, connects with industry leaders and consolidates Costa Rica's presence in Brazil, a key market.

In 2024 alone, 20,102 Brazilians arrived by air, and in the first two months of 2025, 4,148 have already arrived values ​​Costa Rica's accessible biodiversity , allowing visitors to explore beaches, volcanoes, and forests in a single day average stay of Brazilian tourists is 13.6 nights, with favorite activities such as surfing, hiking, hot springs, and cultural visits.

“Presence at trade shows is the gateway to connecting with wholesalers, who are responsible for promoting the destination to their clients and potential tourists. On this occasion, WTM has a more special meaning for Costa Rica, thanks to the direct flight from Sao Paulo to the country, which makes it easier for tourists to visit us and fall in love with our country,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT's marketing director.-

