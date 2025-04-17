Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram Introduces IB Curriculum For Early To Middle Years

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), Sector 46, Gurugram has introduced the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum for early to middle years (Pre-nursery to Grade 8) strengthening its focus on progressive, benchmarked education. The school is now an IB Candidate School for the Primary Years Programmes (PYP) and Middle Years Programmes (MYP). The academic session is set to begin in July 2025 and admissions are already underway.

Inauguration of IB School at Manav Rachna, Gurugram

The inauguration of the IB school at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurgram was marked by the presence of an IB delegation, including Haif Bannayan, Global Director, Business Development; Mahesh Balakrishnan, Senior Manager – Business Development, India & Nepal; Ashish Trivedi, Head of Government Partnerships; and the leadership team of MRIS. They interacted with the school community, including educators and IB students from both MRIS-IB at Gururgam and Faridabad, engaging in meaningful discussions about future-ready learning, innovative teaching practices, and student well-being.

With this addition, MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram is building on the group's expanding IB presence, complementing the successful introduction of the IB curriculum at its MRIS, Sector 14, Faridabad school which became the city's first IB Continuum School offering the full spectrum of IB programmes. The curriculum is designed to offer holistic, student-centered learning from the foundational years.

“Our aim is to give young learners a strong start through the IB framework in an enabling and learner-centric environment,” said Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions ,“The strength of the IB ecosystem lies in the collective efforts of educators who come together to focus on each student's needs, something we deeply value.”

The school's focus is aligned with Manav Rachna's long-term vision of nurturing a seamless IB learning pathway across its network of institutions. Echoing the sentiment, Rashima Vaid Varma , Director-IB Schools, MRIS , said,“When a student chooses the IB, they don't just become part of a school, but a larger global community.”

“Education is the best social equalizer,” said Haif Bannayan, Global Director, Business Development, IB .“The adaptability and resilience of IB learners is the currency of modern education, helping them succeed across disciplines and geographies.”

India is amongst the top 10 fastest-growing IB countries globally, reflecting rising demand for global curricula designed to align with students' learning styles and aspirations.

Mahesh Balakrishnan, Business Development, Senior Manager – India & Nepal, IB , emphasized,“IB education is not just for students aiming to study abroad. Today, IB students are joining the Indian Army, serving in aviation, and studying at Indian universities.”

Schools like MRIS are playing a pivotal role in democratizing access to high-quality international education and making it relevant for learners from all walks of life. The flexibility of the IB curriculum also allows for the integration of Indian culture and heritage into global pedagogical frameworks.

Ashish Trivedi, Head, Government Partnerships, IB , said,“From literature to history, schools like MRIS can design their curriculum to reflect both local relevance and international standards.”

The continued expansion of the IB curriculum at MRIS reflects the institution's focus on creating an inclusive and diverse learning environment. By offering the IB framework across multiple schools, Manav Rachna is ensuring that students from varied backgrounds have access to high-quality, globally recognized education that prepares them for a dynamic and interconnected world.

About Manav Rachna International Schools

Manav Rachna International Schools, a distinguished chain of CBSE and IB Schools, excel in creating an environment that nurtures both development and delight. The concept of“innovation” is introduced from a very early age through a unique Skill Development Program. The schools are equipped with state-of-the-art Future Skills & Sustainability Labs that trains students in STEAM i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, the latest approach in modern education. At Manav Rachna, students grow with an optimum blend of excellence in academics, in personal growth and in human values. Be it in any sphere, students' make their presence felt, nationally as well as internationally.

About the International Baccalaureate (IB)

Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) is a non-profit educational foundation offering four highly respected programmes of international education: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). The IB aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who are motivated to succeed and make a difference in the world. With over 5,700 schools across more than 160 countries, the IB is renowned for its rigorous assessment, global perspective, and emphasis on holistic student development.