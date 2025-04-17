Xpeng Preparing To Mass Produce Its Humanoid Robot Next Year

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) XPeng to mass produce its humanoid robot next year

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

XPeng, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is set to begin mass production of its humanoid robot, Iron, in 2026, marking a significant expansion into robotics.

Iron, unveiled at XPeng's AI Day in November 2024, is designed for tasks in manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Standing at 1.73 meters and weighing 70 kilograms, Iron features 60 articulating joints and 200 degrees of freedom, enabling fluid, human-like movements.

It is powered by XPeng's proprietary Turing AI chip, a 40-core processor capable of handling 30 billion AI parameters, allowing it to perform complex tasks such as assembling EV components and navigating factory floors. ​

Currently, Iron is undergoing real-world testing in XPeng's Guangzhou factory, assisting in the assembly of upcoming EV models. The company envisions Iron playing a broader role in society, acting as a personal assistant in offices, retail stores, and homes.

XPeng plans to invest up to $13.8 billion in humanoid robots over the next two decades, aiming to be at the forefront of China's push into AI and robotics. ​

The estimated price for Iron is around $150,000, positioning it is being marketed as a premium solution for industrial and commercial applications. With plans to deploy Iron in various sectors, XPeng aims to revolutionize automation and redefine the future of work.​