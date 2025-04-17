Afghanistan-A Defeat Ireland-A In Tri-Series Match

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A cricket team defeated Ireland-A by seven wickets in their second one-day match on Thursday in the ongoing triangular series.

The match was played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan-A won the toss and decided to bowl first against Ireland A.

The Irish team scored 203 runs before losing all wickets in the 42nd over.

For Afghanistan, Qais Ahmad, Farmanullah Safi and Sharafuddin Ashraf took two wickets each while Abdul Malik, Naveed Zadran and Khalil Ahmed clinched one wicket each.

The Afghan Abdalian chased the target with the loss of three wickets in the 34th over and defeated Ireland A by seven wickets.

Zubeed Akbari scored 76, Sediq Tal 52, Darwish Rasuli 33 and Ikram Alikhel scored 25 runs for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan are hosting the tri-series also involving Sari Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.

ma