K1 Speed Donates Over $100,000 To ASPCA For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The donation supports the ASPCA's mission "to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States" by funding their various programs, including: fighting animal cruelty, rescuing and securing adoptions for animals in need, and driving legislative change.

The funds were raised collaboratively with Charity Benefits Unlimited (CBU), which has silent auction tables at most of K1 Speed's 66 nationwide locations . These silent auctions allow K1 Speed's customers to bid on authentic memorabilia from the worlds of sport, film, and television, with proceeds going to a charity of K1 Speed's choice.

"When choosing a charity, the ASPCA is always at the top of my list," says Susan Danglard, Co-Founder and CMO. "I'm a passionate supporter of animal welfare and have long admired the amazing work that the ASPCA has done to prevent cruelty to our furry friends. It's an absolute honor to present them with this contribution during Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month."

K1 Speed encourages additional donations to the ASPCA during Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month through the organization's website, .

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events. For more information, visit

