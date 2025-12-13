Bitnomial Secures CFTC Approval To Launch Regulated Prediction Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Regulatory Approvals Bolster Prediction Markets in the Crypto Space

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has granted approval to Bitnomial Clearinghouse LLC to clear fully collateralized swaps, a move that paves the way for the launch of comprehensive prediction markets and expands its clearing services to external platforms. This development highlights the increasing institutional acceptance of crypto derivatives and prediction markets as regulatory frameworks evolve.

According to the official announcement, the new authorization enables Bitnomial's prediction market to encompass a broad range of events, including cryptocurrency and macroeconomic indicators, alongside its existing Bitcoin and digital asset derivatives. Traders will now be able to speculate on outcomes such as token price levels and economic data releases, enhancing the scope for market participation. The approval also broadens Bitnomial's offerings, which already include perpetual contracts, futures, options, and leveraged spot trading, all supported by crypto-based margin and settlement systems designed for seamless digital asset transactions.

Based in Chicago, Bitnomial's infrastructure serves as a non-retail clearing provider, offering its approved partners access to its margin and settlement platforms. This enables credible market participants to facilitate collateral management and settlement in both US dollars and cryptocurrencies, reinforcing the integration of digital assets into traditional financial settlement processes. Michael Dunn, the president of Bitnomial, emphasized that this regulatory milestone allows the firm to serve both its own exchange and external clients, fostering a more interconnected prediction market ecosystem.

This latest approval follows a significant positive development earlier in December, when Bitnomial received clearance to operate a CFTC-regulated spot cryptocurrency trading platform in the US. The platform will permit customers to buy, sell, and trade both leveraged and non-leveraged crypto products within a regulatory framework designed for enhanced investor protection.

Event contracts on Polymarket. Source: Polymarket

Prediction markets are gaining momentum in 2025, with platforms like Kalshi generating over $5.2 billion in trading volume over the past month, according to data from DefiLlama. Polymarket, another popular player built on the Polygon blockchain, has recorded nearly $2 billion in trading volume during the same period. Recently, Polymarket secured regulatory approval from the CFTC to operate an intermediated trading platform, facilitating access via registered brokers in accordance with US market rules. This marks a significant step amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny and investigations, including a recent FBI search related to its US user operations.

Additionally, Polymarket recently partnered with prominent entities such as UFC and PrizePicks to expand its reach into sports and entertainment markets. Utilizing USDC stablecoins for contract settlement, the platform continues to develop its ecosystem, fostering growth and innovation in the emerging prediction market landscape.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.