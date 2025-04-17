Qatar Airways To Showcase 'Qsuite Next Gen' At ATM Dubai 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways is bringing the latest in cutting-edge airline luxury to this year's Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai with its 'Qsuite Next Gen' – the newest iteration of its multiple award-winning patented Qsuite Business Class. Visitors and exhibitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest of the Qatar Airways' industry-leading product from 28 April to 1 May 2025.

The airline again setting the industry's benchmark for travel innovation and business class experiences through the design of Qsuite Next Gen that features fully customisable Quad Suites creating the largest social space in the sky for groups of four and window aisle Companion Suites. All suites have 4K OLED manoeuvrable in-flight entertainment screens that can be moved to connect the spacious and private suites.

From ambient lighting to privacy controls to the 'Make My Bed' button for the 5-star Qatar Airways turn-down service; ATM visitors are invited to interact with Qsuite Next Gen's vast range of customisation options that create an unparalleled experience. Both the Quad and Companion Suites further boast increased dining space and taller digitally controlled privacy dividers, a testament to the airline's consideration of passenger comfort in the skies.

With this year's ATM theme, 'Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity', Qatar Airways will spotlight its continued investment in technology, and customer experience, reinforcing its position as a global aviation leader.

Join Qatar Airways at ATM Dubai 2025 and experience the next evolution in travel at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stand ME 1420 between hall 3 and 4.