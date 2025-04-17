403
962 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping of 962 citizenships with the matter referred to the cabinet.
The decision was made during the committee's meeting on Thursday chaired by Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior revealed that 13 individuals had their article (11) of the citizenship law stripped of due to dual citizenships, 186 people had their article (21 bis A) citizenship stripped of due to forgery, fraud, and attaining the document via affiliation, While 82 individuals had their article (13) citizenship stripped of due to forgery, fraud, and attaining the document via affiliation.
Some 681 individuals who obtained their citizenship through recognition of valuable services had their article (13) citizenship stripped of. (end)
