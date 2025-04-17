403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Praises Steady Growth Of Russia-Qatar Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 17 (KUNA)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded, Thursday, the strong and steadily growing ties between his country and Qatar, affirming that the strategic partnership shared by both nations continues to deepen.
Speaking during talks with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow, Putin highlighted several promising joint projects, particularly in the energy sector and investment.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding joint ventures in gas and natural resource development.
Putin also emphasized Qatar's increasingly influential role in regional and international affairs, noting that Moscow is seeking to expand its political and economic relations with Doha.
On the political front, Putin reiterated Russia's steadfast position in support of Syria's unity and sovereignty as well as recognized Qatar's role in advancing the Palestinian cause.
"A long-term settlement can only be achieved on the basis of the UN resolution and first of all connected to the establishment of two states." He added.
Regarding Syria, Putin proposed ramping up international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, suggesting "Qatar, in its role as a mediator" could play a pivotal role to smooth the process to achieve long-term regional stability in the country.
For his part, the Qatari Amir expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral ties, pointing to new proposals and projects under discussion aimed at expanding cooperation across various fields.
On another note, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that Qatar could potentially serve as a platform for dialogue between Russia and the United States amid rising regional tensions.
By the end of the meeting both sides reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering economic and trade cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in energy and industry. (end) dan
Speaking during talks with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow, Putin highlighted several promising joint projects, particularly in the energy sector and investment.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding joint ventures in gas and natural resource development.
Putin also emphasized Qatar's increasingly influential role in regional and international affairs, noting that Moscow is seeking to expand its political and economic relations with Doha.
On the political front, Putin reiterated Russia's steadfast position in support of Syria's unity and sovereignty as well as recognized Qatar's role in advancing the Palestinian cause.
"A long-term settlement can only be achieved on the basis of the UN resolution and first of all connected to the establishment of two states." He added.
Regarding Syria, Putin proposed ramping up international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, suggesting "Qatar, in its role as a mediator" could play a pivotal role to smooth the process to achieve long-term regional stability in the country.
For his part, the Qatari Amir expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral ties, pointing to new proposals and projects under discussion aimed at expanding cooperation across various fields.
On another note, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that Qatar could potentially serve as a platform for dialogue between Russia and the United States amid rising regional tensions.
By the end of the meeting both sides reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering economic and trade cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in energy and industry. (end) dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment