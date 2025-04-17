Hamilton Wins Back-To-Back Best Of Show Student's Choice Award At EXHIBITORLIVE

Hamilton captured Best of Show-Student's Choice Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE, recognized by future industry leaders for its“Be Remembered” experience.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the second consecutive year, Hamilton has been honored with the prestigious Best of Show – Student's Choice Award at EXHIBITORLIVE 2025, an industry-leading conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing. The Student's Choice Award is chosen by students from the EDPA University Affiliation Program, representing Bemidji State University and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York. This recognition highlights Hamilton's unwavering dedication to crafting innovative and memorable experiences.EXHIBITOR Group also recognized Hamilton as a finalist for Best of Show – Large Booth and Best of Show – Booth Staff, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the trade show and event marketing industry.The award-winning exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2025 featured Hamilton's“Be Remembered” campaign, a concept centered around the idea that exceptional experiences don't just happen-they're intentionally crafted to leave a lasting impression. The campaign drew design inspiration from elements of San Antonio's culture, including the gradients of the Texan desert and sunset, along with a subtle nod to the iconic motto,“Remember the Alamo.” Key highlights of the exhibit included custom-curated tracks, a signature leather and tobacco scent, personalized gold-foiled leather goods, and refreshing mocktails, all meticulously designed to immerse attendees in a memorable and multi-sensory experience. Read more about the experience here .“We are honored to be recognized with the Best of Show – Student's Choice Award once again,” said Dan Cantor, Hamilton CEO.“This award holds a special place in our hearts because it reflects the voices of the next generation of industry leaders and clients.”“Our team's dedication to creating an unparalleled experience was on full display in San Antonio, and I couldn't be prouder of their effort and ingenuity. Thank you to EXHIBITOR Group and the EDPA University Affiliation Program students for this meaningful recognition.”Adding to the momentum, Hamilton has also been named to EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2025 Find It Top 40, an honor that recognizes the industry's top exhibit producers. This recognition follows years of Hamilton delivering best-in-class exhibit and event marketing solutions for clients across the globe.About Hamilton:Hamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

