Deep Sentinel And Digital Watchdog Partner To Deliver Integrated AI-Powered Security Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sentinel, the leader in proactive AI-powered security, and Digital Watchdog (DW), the industry leader in digital recorders, surveillance cameras, perimeter protection devices, system peripherals, related management software and cloud video services, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Digital Watchdog's high-performance security cameras with Deep Sentinel's award-winning surveillance platform to deliver advanced security solutions for businesses nationwide.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of surveillance technology," said Patrick Kelly, Senior Director of Strategy at DW. "Integrating our advanced cameras with Deep Sentinel's AI-driven software and live guards creates a powerful solution that offers real-time monitoring and proactive threat deterrence, providing our customers with smarter protection."

Businesses can now link their Digital Watchdog Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) cameras with the Deep Sentinel surveillance platform. Unlike traditional security systems, Deep Sentinel uses artificial intelligence to monitor video feeds and identify potential threats, then flags it to a live guard for immediate action. Trained guards can intervene through two-way audio and speak directly to intruders or call local police. This approach helps prevent crimes before they happen, reduces false alarms and ensures faster response times.

"From day one, our goal has always been to deliver technology that puts people three steps ahead of criminals. This partnership allows us to do exactly that," said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "By teaming up with experts like Digital Watchdog, we are putting our platform into more hands, setting a new standard in proactive security."

The first DW camera model certified to work with Deep Sentinel's platform is the MEGApix Ai CaaS DWC-XSBC08BiC1 4K wide-angle bullet edge-server IP camera with AI engine. The companies plan to add more models in the future.

Businesses interested in the new solution can find more information and request a consultation at byoc .

About Deep Sentinel

Deep Sentinel is the only security technology that delivers the experience of a personal guard for every customer's business or home. Deep Sentinel's proprietary AI analyzes video footage in real-time from cameras around the perimeter of a customer's property, enabling remote guards to respond to incidents at the earliest possible moment. This ensures that any suspicious activity is identified within seconds and that crime can be stopped before a potential burglar even starts to enter.

The product uses deep learning with security cameras to enable live guards to intervene within seconds of a perimeter breach - all at an accessible price. For more information, visit .

About Digital Watchdog

Founded in 1987, DW® is a leading manufacturer of NDAA/TAA-compliant complete surveillance solutions, delivering easy-to-use, resource-saving artificial intelligence (AI), stunning image quality, advanced hardware capabilities, superior video management, reliable customer support and the lowest total cost of deployment for IP megapixel, Universal HD over Coax® megapixel, and legacy analog applications. DW's catalog includes perimeter protection devices, including motion detectors, illuminators and horn speakers, as well as an NDAA-compliant elevated skin temperature system. With offices in Cerritos, California, and Tampa, Florida, and manufacturing facilities in Seoul, Korea, DW is committed to delivering powerful security solutions to its customers worldwide. For more information, visit

