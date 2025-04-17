403
Elon Musk Wants to Combat Population Decline Through Fatherhood
(MENAFN) Elon Musk reportedly aims to counteract what he perceives as a looming societal collapse by fathering a “legion” of intellectually gifted children, according to an article published by a journal on Tuesday.
The newspaper, referencing unnamed insiders, claims Musk believes that dwindling global birth rates could eventually threaten the survival of civilization.
The Journal’s inquiry centers on what it labels a “harem drama” involving Musk, who also leads the Department of Government Efficiency and maintains a strong political alliance with U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
As per the investigation, Musk is said to have fathered at least 14 children with four different partners—though sources suggest the actual total might be significantly greater.
The report also states that many of these relationships are marked by secret financial arrangements and contentious co-parenting conflicts.
According to individuals cited in the article, Musk’s reproductive efforts are rooted in a grim perception of the future, described as a “dark view” where human extinction could be a consequence of adverse demographic trends.
The journal quotes sources saying, “He is driven to correct the historic moment by helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence,” implying that Musk sees his offspring as part of a broader strategy to safeguard human continuity.
