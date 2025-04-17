403
U.S. Airstrikes on Yemen's Capital Lead to Casualties
(MENAFN) A recent wave of U.S. airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, has left at least one person dead and several others injured, according to a statement from Houthi-run health authorities.
The airstrikes specifically targeted a residence in the Al-Nahda neighborhood, with local residents reporting that ambulances rushed to the area following the attacks, as confirmed by reports.
Additionally, sources reported that approximately 20 U.S. airstrikes hit various sites in and around Sanaa, including the Houthi-held Al-Hafa military location on Mount Nuqum, as well as the districts of Bani Hashish, Nihm, and Manakha.
Witnesses across the city reported hearing the sounds of fighter jets and explosions.
This escalation follows the U.S. military's decision to resume air operations against the Houthi militia on March 15, aimed at preventing attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. naval vessels in the Red Sea.
The Houthis, who govern a significant portion of northern Yemen, including Sanaa, have stated they would cease their attacks if Israel halts its military actions in the Gaza Strip and permits the delivery of vital food and medical supplies to the Palestinian territory.
