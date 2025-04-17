Exhale Wellness Offers 420 Sale On Delta 9 Gummies – Save Big April 19 To 22

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrate 420 with Exhale Wellness and get major discounts on Delta 9 gummies. Use code 420 at checkout and save from April 19 through April 22, 2025.

CHARLOTTE, NC , April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate 420 with Exhale Wellness: Save on Delta 9 Gummies with Code“420”

Los Angeles, CA – April 17, 2025 – Exhale Wellness, a trusted name in premium hemp-based wellness products, has announced a major discount on its popular Delta 9 gummies in celebration of 420. From April 19 through April 22, customers can use code“420” at checkout to get a steep discount on Delta 9 THC gummies and other bestsellers across the site.

This 420 promotion is one of the brand's biggest sales of the year and comes with savings on both single jars and bundles of Delta 9 gummies.

Delta 9 Gummies That Deliver Quality and Consistency

Exhale Wellness makes its Delta 9 gummies using hemp-derived Delta 9 THC in full compliance with federal law. Every gummy stays within the 0.3% THC by dry weight limit, making it Farm Bill compliant and legally available across the United States.

The gummies are made with organic ingredients and infused with natural fruit flavors. All formulas are vegan, free from artificial coloring or preservatives, and come in pre-measured doses for reliable effects every time.

Available in 25mg and 50mg strengths, these gummies offer flexibility for those new to Delta 9 and for experienced users who want a more intense effect.

Why Delta 9 Gummies Are a Top Choice This 420 Sale?

Gummies are popular for several reasons. They're easy to take, offer long-lasting effects, and don't involve any smoking or vaping. Each serving is carefully measured, giving a consistent experience that fits day or night use.

Exhale's gummies also come in strain-inspired formulas designed to match specific goals. One can choose something more energizing or something that leans into rest and calm.

Top picks include:



Strawnana – a balanced option for mood support

Blue Lotus – deeper relaxation with stronger potency Variety Packs – Fruit Punch, Apple, and Tropical flavors

During last year's sale, top flavors sold out early, so Exhale recommends placing orders sooner rather than later to secure the favorites. Each product is tested by third-party labs to confirm potency and purity.

Other Products Included in the 420 Promotion

This isn't a Delta 9-only sale. The 420 code can be applied sitewide, including a huge variety that is featured on the website, but some are mentioned below:



THCA Flower – Non-psychoactive in raw form, activates when heated

Delta 8 Flower, Carts, and Gummies – Gentle effects and great for end-of-day use, giving great results

CBD Products – Oils, capsules, edibles, and flower for natural wellness support

HHC Products – A middle-ground cannabinoid with mild uplifting effects Live Resin Vapes and Concentrates – Flavor-rich and made for potency, with sleek designs

Every product is made with hemp grown in the US and goes through independent lab testing to guarantee safety and transparency.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a California-based hemp company known for its premium, lab-tested products made from organically grown hemp. The brand is committed to clean ingredients, third-party testing, and plant-powered wellness.

With a diverse catalog that includes Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, HHC, and CBD products, Exhale Wellness meets the needs of individuals seeking plant-based alternatives for stress relief, improved sleep, better focus, or overall wellness. From gummies and oils to flower, vapes, and capsules, each item is crafted using clean and vegan ingredients.

