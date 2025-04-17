403
New Balance Debuts the 2025 Made in USA 1300JP
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (April 17, 2025) – New Balance unveils the 2025 iteration of the Made in USA 1300JP – the legendary style released just once every five years. Coming this May during ‘Grey Days,’ the 1300JP stands out as one of New Balance’s most sought-after styles, not only because of its rarity, but because of its impeccable craftsmanship and unique place in global sneaker culture.
Released in 1985, the original 1300 was lauded for its combination of technological innovation and premium materials. The superior cushioning provided by full-length ENCAP and the shoe’s premium nubuck and mesh construction redefined the public’s understanding of what a luxury running shoe could be. Even though the original 1300 shattered the era’s established price ceiling, the shoe quickly gained traction amongst consumers, particularly in Japan. New Balance fans began wearing the 1300, not just to run, but as a mark of status and taste, rooted in the culture’s deep reverence for craftsmanship. The discerning sneaker buying public paid extra close attention to the details of the shoe where the immense care taken to construct each component was evident, down to the subtle individual irregularities created by hand stitching. The 1300 elevated standards of quality and craft to a level that transcended performance footwear.
Demand for the original led to a cult-like following, inspiring the reissue of the 1300JP in 1995. Celebrating the brand's rich heritage New Balance has since re-released the1300JP every five years. The anticipation for this extremely limited release is part of what makes it so special. The style’s authentic appeal, elevated materials, and meticulous craftsmanship, continue to enthrall fashion and sneaker culture alike with each new release.
“The 1300JP is a shoe like no other, an emblem of the soul of New Balance, that is prized by collectors and appreciators around the globe. Even before joining New Balance myself 34 years ago, I was inspired by my father’s work with the brand on the innovative sole design for the original 1300JP. This legacy model has been a constant throughout my career at New Balance, from spending years perfecting the first reissue, to working diligently on each subsequent launch to evolve the style in subtle ways while remaining true to its roots. With 2025’s launch we are excited to continue the 1300JP’s legacy, showcasing the design’s timeless appeal to loyal fans and a new generation” said Shinichi Kubota, Vice President, New Balance Japan.
“The MADE in USA series is unique piece of our brand heritage & DNA. Designed with depth, quality with purpose, and craftsmanship that stands the test of time. The 1300JP is a rare release, but its appeal, beyond the hype, is about intention and the way every stitch, material, and shape has been carefully considered. That kind of story-driven design is exactly what we're seeing continue to resonate more and more in the Middle East. People here appreciate the mix of heritage and modernity, and the 1300JP is a great example of how timeless innovation can quietly lead the conversation. With over 75 years of authentic American craftsmanship, New Balance Made is designed without compromise.” said Stuart Henwood, Senior Director, New Balance, Middle East, Africa & India.
Meticulously crafted in New Balance’s Skowhegan, Maine manufacturing facility, the Made in USA 1300JP is produced with a level of detail, expertise, and premium quality that is unrivaled in the sneaker world.
The Made in USA 1300JP will be available regionally on NewBalance.co.ae, as well as all New Balance stores across the UAE, beginning May 29, 2025, at AED 1349. The 1300JP will be released during Grey Days. Kicking off May 1st, this annual celebration of New Balance's signature color is marked with product releases, events, and storytelling content throughout the month.
