Kaley Cuoco's Pet Wellness Brand Oh Norman! Launches At Chewy

With fast shipping, 24/7 customer service, and a loyal base of devoted pet families, Chewy offers a powerful platform for Oh Norman! to meet growing demand and reach more homes across the country. Oh Norman! products are crafted with clean, non-toxic ingredients, and are approved by Certified Veterinary Specialists.

"Chewy is where so many pet parents already go for the essentials-and now they can add Oh Norman! to their orders," said Katie Hunt, co-founder and CEO of Oh Norman! "This is a meaningful step forward in making our products more accessible, and it reflects the strong demand we're seeing from pet families who want science-backed, safe and effective ingredients to care for their dogs."

Oh Norman! products available at Chewy include bestselling items like Stop Effing Itching and Calm the Eff Down , as well as treats made with clean, simple ingredients and grooming products like Fresh & Foamy AF , a waterless hypoallergenic deodorizing cleaner for dogs.

Named in honor of Kaley Cuoco's beloved late dog, Oh Norman! is on a mission to improve the lives of dogs. A portion of every purchase supports dog rescue efforts across the country, helping dogs like Norman find safe and loving homes.

"I've loved Chewy for years–it's where I've always found the best for my own pets," said Kaley Cuoco, actress, animal advocate, and co-founder of Oh Norman! "To see our products where so many pet parents shop with confidence is incredibly exciting. It means we're giving dogs the healthiest, happiest lives possible, one order at a time!"

Oh Norman! products are available at Chewy, as well as Amazon, PetMeds, and OhNorman.

About Oh Norman!

Co-founded by Kaley Cuoco, Oh Norman! is a pet care brand on a mission to make joyful, cutting-edge products that improve the lives of the animals we love. The brand is a trusted place for pet parents, offering healthy, well-designed products for pets and the people who effing love them. To learn more about Oh Norman! visit at ohnorman or follow on Instagram at @ohnorman .

