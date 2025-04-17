Way Day Returns April 26-28: Savings To Refresh Every Space

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As customers look for smart ways to upgrade their homes, Way Day arrives at the perfect time – offering exceptional savings across trusted brands like Blackstone, Samsung, Keurig, Serta and Bissell. New flash deals will drop every 24 hours, and Wayfair customers will find epic savings on thousands of our Verified items – handpicked by our product specialists for their outstanding quality and value. Wayfair Rewards members enjoy early access and earn 5% back on every purchase.

"We know that now, more than ever, customers are looking to make thoughtful choices when it comes to their homes," said Wayfair's President of Commercial and Operations, Jon Blotner. "Way Day is our moment to help them do just that – with unbeatable deals, incredible selection, and the convenience of free and easy delivery. Whether it's tackling spring organization, upgrading an outdoor space, or finding that perfect finishing touch, Way Day helps customers create spaces they love with value they feel good about."

This Way Day, customers will find a number of ways to save:



Deals on Deals: Starting April 17 and running through April 28, we're dropping can't-miss daily deals and Way Day doorbusters. Check back often for fresh savings from top brands like Hamilton Beach, Kelly Clarkson Home, Viking, Blackstone, Keurig, Bissell, and our exclusive Wayfair Sleep and Wayfair Basics-while supplies last!

Exclusive Wayfair Rewards Perks: New members who sign up between April 17-28 can enjoy 50% off their first year of Wayfair Rewards membership (with code; restrictions apply), unlocking 5% back in rewards on all merchandise, free shipping on all items, priority customer service, and more. Plus, members will get 24-hour early access to Way Day deals starting April 25.

24-Hour Flash Deals: Thousands of limited-time, 24-hour deals will be available throughout all three days of Way Day. Act fast – once they're gone, they're gone!

Free & Easy Delivery: Wayfair will offer free shipping sitewide throughout all three days of Way Day*, with many items available for free full service delivery – fully assembled and delivered to your room of choice. Thousands of in-stock items are ready to ship fast, so your finds arrive right on time. Save In-Store: Enjoy exclusive in-store savings with doorbusters, register-to-win prizes, and family-friendly fun at the Wayfair store in the Chicago area. Stop by for an appearance from Benny The Bull on Saturday, April 19 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. CT as part of Wayfair's official partnership with the Chicago Bulls, plus live DJs, balloon artists, magicians, and more. In-store offers will also be available at all AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main locations.

*Additional shipping charges may apply for Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories. Due to shipping constraints, non-standard items such as flooring or specific large fixtures might not be eligible for free shipping.

