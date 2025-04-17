Temperatures To Rise, Bringing Warm Weather Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Jordan is expected to experience a gradual rise in temperatures over the coming days, with warm conditions prevailing in most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, temperatures began to climb, bringing generally warm weather across the Kingdom. Winds are moderate and southeasterly.The department's daily report indicated that another increase in temperatures is forecast for Friday. Most areas will remain warm, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions. High-altitude clouds are expected to appear intermittently, and winds will remain moderate from the southeast.On Saturday, temperatures are projected to peak at 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. The weather will be warm in the majority of regions and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds will persist, with moderate southeasterly winds shifting to northwesterly in the afternoon.A slight dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, though warm weather will continue in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. High-altitude cloud cover will continue, and northwesterly winds will become moderate to active at times, potentially raising dust in desert regions.The report showed that temperatures today ranged between 26 C and 15 C in East Amman, and between 24 C and 13 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures reached 23 C during the day and dropped to 12 C at night, while the Sharah highlands recorded a range of 24 C to 10 C.Desert areas saw warmer conditions with highs of 28 C and lows of 14 C, while the plains recorded 26 C to 15 C. In the Jordan Valley, the north recorded temperatures between 32 C and 17 C, while the south reached up to 34 C with lows of 21 C.The Dead Sea reported a range of 33 C to 20 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba saw similar conditions with temperatures between 34 C and 21 C.