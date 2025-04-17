PM Modi To Flag Off India Steel 2025 Global Conference In Mumbai On April 24

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Steel 2025, the 6th edition of the biennial international exhibition and conference scheduled to take place from April 24 to 26 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel on Thursday.

The event will bring together leading stakeholders from across the global steel value chain to discuss the future trajectory of the sector, with a sharp focus on growth, sustainability, resilience, and innovation.

India is on a trajectory to achieve a production capacity of 300 million tonnes and a per capita consumption of 160 kg by 2030, in line with the National Steel Policy. Keeping in view this ambitious growth in the steel sector, the conference is being organised to unlock new opportunities for inter-state and international collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and showcase India's policy reforms and infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business across the steel value chain, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the premier event on April 24 through video conferencing. The conference will be attended by Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.

The event will also have a presence of global Industry leaders and senior foreign dignitaries leading high-level delegations, including the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, the Ambassadors of Australia, Mozambique, and Mongolia, reflecting the deepening international engagement and strategic cooperation in the steel sector.

Key highlights of the International Conference-cum-Exhibition include the display of cutting-edge technologies and advancements in the steel industry.

Roundtable discussions will be held on sector-specific topics, international collaboration, and emerging trends.

Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet will also be held to facilitate trade opportunities and foster new business engagements.

Country specific sessions involving key steel-producing nations, including South Korea, Sweden, Australia, and Mongolia. These discussions will explore joint research, technology transfer, and resilient supply chains to de-risk India's steel production and drive global competitiveness.

The event will also focus on themes like augmenting domestic consumption, showcasing futuristic steel applications, and fostering global partnerships.

With more than 12,000 business visitors, 250 exhibitors, and 1,200 conference delegates representing various sectors, Government departments, State Governments, country delegations, and domestic and international buyers from India and abroad, the conference would be one of the biggest steel events globally.

Other Union Ministers will attend the programme are: Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Mines G. Kishan Reddy as well as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. They will preside over key sessions of the conference, reflecting the multi-sectoral relevance of steel in India's economic and industrial strategy.

Senior officials of the Centre, including the Secretaries of the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Steel, and Coal, will also chair key sessions during the event.