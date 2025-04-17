Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-04-17 07:17:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

