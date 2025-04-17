403
CVC Capital Partners Acquires Brazilian Healthcare Firm GSH In R$1.58 Billion Strategic Move
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CVC Capital Partners, a global private equity firm managing $200 billion, has acquired 98.5% of Brazilian healthcare services provider GSH from Rede D'Or and Opus Investimentos for R$1.58 billion ($315 million).
The deal, structured through CVC's George Holding subsidiary, marks the firm's first healthcare investment in Latin America and signals renewed foreign interest in Brazil's consolidating medical sector.
The transaction includes a three-stage payment: 70% at closing, 23.5% after two years, and 6.5% contingent on performance metrics. Regulatory approval from Brazil's antitrust authority (CADE) is pending, with a decision expected by September 2025.
Post-acquisition, GSH will remain Rede D'Or's primary hemotherapy provider under long-term service agreements. GSH operates Brazil's largest hemotherapy network, serving 31,000 hospital beds across 270 facilities.
It also manages nuclear medicine infrastructure, including radiopharmacies and cyclotrons. Rede D'Or, which holds 41% of GSH, began investing in 2017 but now prioritizes core hospital expansion, planning to add 5,400 beds by 2028 through a R$7.5 billion ($1.5 billion) investment.
This sale follows Rede D'Or's 2024 divestment of its insurance brokerage arm for R$800 million ($160 million). For CVC, the acquisition strengthens its Brazilian portfolio-already including lubricant producer Moove and food distributor Delly's-and aligns with its global healthcare strategy spanning 25 companies.
CVC Bets on Brazil's Healthcare Growth
Fernando Pinto, CVC 's Latin America head, emphasized plans to expand GSH's nuclear medicine services and explore new therapeutic areas. The Brazilian healthcare market, fragmented with an average of 60 beds per hospital, favors scaled operators.
Rede D'Or's hospitals average 150 beds, targeting 200 post-expansion, while maintaining administrative costs at 3%-far below the 10% industry average.
Sector-wide M&A activity has slowed since 2022 due to unfavorable insurance reimbursement terms, pushing leaders like Rede D'Or toward organic growth.
CVC's entry underscores international confidence in Brazil's healthcare demand, driven by aging demographics and rising chronic disease rates.
The deal also underscores private equity's expanding role in addressing infrastructure gaps. GSH's hemotherapy network is especially vital for blood-dependent treatments such as cancer care.
All financial terms and operational figures derive from official filings and corporate statements, with no speculative or unverified claims included. The transaction's success hinges on CADE's review, a routine step for major acquisitions in Brazil's regulated industries.
