Student Says He Was Intentionally Targeted at U.S. Airport
(MENAFN) A legal representative for a university student who was apprehended for joining a pro-Palestine demonstration at the University of Michigan in 2024 stated he was "targeted" during questioning and temporary detention at a United States airport.
Amir Makled, the lawyer in question, shared with a news agency that he believes the purpose of the airport stop was meant to "intimidate" him.
He suspects the action was a deliberate effort to discourage him from continuing his involvement in certain legal matters.
The event occurred at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, where Makled was returning from a family holiday in the Dominican Republic alongside his wife and children.
Makled explained that he was approached and interrogated by a unit unfamiliar to him, identified as the Tactical Terrorism Response Team.
“At that point, I thought I'm being racially profiled,” he remarked. As an Arab and Muslim American, Makled admitted to experiencing unease during air travel, but emphasized this was the first occasion he had been stopped and subjected to additional security procedures.
He further recounted that after being taken to a separate interview area, it became apparent that the encounter was not random.
Officials acknowledged they were aware of his legal profession and involvement in “high-profile cases,” reinforcing his belief that the stop was deliberate.
