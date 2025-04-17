Sportsbet.Io Launches 2 VIP El Clásico Tickets Giveaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As crypto's influence in global sports grows, Sportsbet.io aims to elevate fan engagement with a once-in-a-lifetime matchday experience

Tallinn, Estonia , April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Sportsbet.io , the world's leading crypto-led sports betting platform, is offering fans the chance to win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to this season's El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, arguably the most iconic fixture in club football.

The highly anticipated match will take place at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in May and is expected to play a decisive role in the race for the LALIGA title. The giveaway includes two VIP match tickets for one winner and guest, with travel, accommodation, and exclusive experiences designed to bring fans closer than ever to one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

Earlier this season, Sportsbet.io became the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, highlighting its commitment to working with the best in sport to bring players once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“El Clásico is more than just a football match, it's a global spectacle, and we're giving Sportsbet.io players the chance to experience it in style,” said Shane Anderson, Chief Brand Officer for Sportsbet.io (Yolo Entertainment).“This giveaway is all about rewarding our players with unforgettable moments, and there's no bigger stage than Camp Nou for that.”

This initiative reflects a growing trend where crypto-led platforms are redefining sports engagement. As cryptocurrency adoption expands across mainstream audiences, more fans are experiencing the benefits of seamless, borderless platforms that offer not just betting but access to major sporting moments on a global scale.

How to Enter



To enter, fans must follow Sportsbet.io on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter):

On Instagram: Follow, like the post, tag a friend, and optionally share to stories for an extra entry. On X: Follow, like, retweet, and tag a friend you'd take with you.

The winner will be selected and announced via social channels.

Full terms and conditions are available

With football continuing to be a global cultural force, El Clásico giveaway is part of a broader effort to turn major sporting events into immersive, fan-first experiences powered by the growing influence of digital assets in mainstream entertainment and sports.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about please visit .

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain.

LALIGA has over 230 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 34 countries through 11 offices. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA GENUINE.

CONTACT: Araminta Bloom ...