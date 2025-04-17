403
Russia Demands Apology from Europe
(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, addressed accusations that Russia was responsible for attacking civilians in Sumy, Ukraine.
Speaking on Wednesday via Telegram, Zakharova declared that those who hastily condemned Russia should "kneel before the world" after the Ukrainian government sheds light on the true sequence of events.
According to Zakharova, European leaders reacted without fully understanding the complexities of the situation.
She criticized them for being "driven by an impulse to smear Russia," suggesting that their judgments were not based on verified facts but rather on longstanding biases.
She accused Western officials of rushing to fault Moscow, claiming they engaged in a "frenetic Russophobic competition." Zakharova asserted that they seized upon the incident as a convenient excuse to worsen already fragile ties with Russia, which have been deteriorating for years.
The spokeswoman also pointed to what she described as a serious wrongdoing committed by Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
She stated that he had orchestrated an event involving members of Ukraine’s armed forces, incorporating women and children in what she implied was a deliberate move.
This decision, Zakharova noted, provoked domestic backlash and ultimately led to his resignation.
She went on to say that once the military gathering was targeted, critics immediately pointed fingers at Russia.
However, as more information surfaced, indicating that Ukrainian officials may have knowingly used children as human shields for armed personnel, public discourse grew quiet. Zakharova concluded by saying that "logically, following these revelations and resignations, they ought to bow down before the entire world."
