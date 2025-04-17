Kellogg Traveling To Paris For Ukraine Talks Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) General Keith Kellogg, the Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, will travel to Paris as part of a high-level U.S. delegation to discuss Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, a Trump administration official told this to Daily Caller journalist Reagan Reese.

"General Keith Kellogg, the Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, is joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff on their trip to Paris tonight for Ukraine-Russia peace talks," Reese wrote on social media platform X .

The BBC reported that Witkoff and Rubio would hold talks with European counterparts in Paris later on Thursday to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff and Rubio will see French President Emmanuel Macron and his team, before the U.S. Secretary of State holds talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his French and German counterparts. European national security advisers will be involved as well.

The U.S. State Department earlier confirmed that Rubio and Witkoff would be in the French capital from Wednesday to Friday for negotiations focused on ending the war in Ukraine.

Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also arrived in Paris on Thursday for talks regarding a "coalition of the willing" – a group of nations committed to supporting Ukraine.

Photo: PAP/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER