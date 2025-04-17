Rahul Gandhi To Visit Brown University During Two-Day US Trip On April 21, 22

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, is scheduled to visit the United States on April 21 and 22.

During the trip, Gandhi will deliver a talk at Brown Universit in Rhode Island and engage with faculty and students at the institution.

“Former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University, in Rhode Island, United State , on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students,” Congress's media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

During his two-day visit, Gandhi will also meet with members of the Indian diaspora, including non-resident Indians (NRI) and the office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Khera said.

Brown University is a private Ivy League research university in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. It is the seventh-oldest institution of higher education in the US, founded in 1764 as the College in the English Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.

The upcoming trip follows his earlier visit to the US from September 8 to 10, where he addressed students and academicians at the University of Texas and held interactions with members of the Indian diaspora in Texas and Washington DC.

This would be Rahul Gandhi's first trip to United States after Donald Trump became the President in January this year. The visit comes at a time when President Trump is going after premier US universities inlcuding Harvard, Columbia and Brown.

Trump after Brown University

Brown University has been informed that it could lose up to $510 million in federal funding. The Trump administration has linked its decision to claims that Brown is not doing enough to address antisemitism on campus.

