El Salvador Plans to Expand Mega-Prison Amid U.S. Deportations
(MENAFN) El Salvador’s leader, Nayib Bukele, intends to enlarge the capacity of what is considered the globe’s most extensive correctional institution to accommodate a greater number of individuals being removed from the United States, according to a report released on Wednesday.
During a recent trip by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary "Kristi Noem", Bukele conveyed his plans to broaden the "Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot)", which currently contains around 15,000 detainees, according to the media, which cited individuals familiar with the talks.
This facility, which first began operating in 2023, was initially designed to hold as many as 40,000 prisoners. With the proposed expansion, its total capacity would grow to 80,000.
The proposed increase aligns with enhanced collaboration with the Trump administration.
The U.S. has deported over 250 suspected gang affiliates to El Salvador, a significant number of whom are originally from Venezuela.
As part of this partnership, the U.S. is providing USD6 million to the Bukele administration to cover the costs of housing the deportees within the prison.
In a related development, "Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen" visited San Salvador earlier this week to push for the release of "Kilmar Abrego Garcia", a Maryland local who was mistakenly deported.
