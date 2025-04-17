403
North Korea Condemns Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza
(MENAFN) North Korea has strongly criticized Israel, accusing it of deliberately attempting to take control of Palestinian lands.
The condemnation came following Israel’s resumption of deadly airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which broke a previously established ceasefire and prisoner swap arrangement with Hamas that had been in place since January.
A state-operated news agency released a statement denouncing the actions of the Israeli military, which recommenced its assault on Gaza on March 18.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the armed forces “will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza — as in Lebanon and Syria,” suggesting an enduring military presence.
In addition to the airstrikes, Israel has sealed off the Gaza border crossings since March 2, halting the delivery of critical humanitarian goods into the region.
The news agency criticized Israel for pursuing what it described as "ambitions to steal territory," asserting that Israel is no longer concealing its intentions to take control over Palestinian lands.
Furthermore, the news agency accused the United States of essentially directing Israel to fully occupy Gaza, pointing to past statements by former President Donald Trump claiming Gaza would be handed over to the U.S. at the war’s end.
Describing Israel’s aggressive military operations as "reckless," the news agency blamed the U.S.-supported Israeli government for significantly contributing to the breakdown of international peace and security.
According to reports, the ongoing Israeli offensive, which began in October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of at least 51,000 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children.
