Djuro Macut Becomes Serbia’s New Premier
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Djuro Macut secured parliamentary endorsement to assume the role of Serbia's prime minister.
The legislature convened with the purpose of selecting a new head of government and evaluating the composition of the upcoming Cabinet, prompted by the disintegration of the previous administration.
This political shift came in the wake of widespread student-led demonstrations sparked by a tragic accident at a train station in November 2024.
Macut, an academic and doctorate holder, garnered significant backing in the assembly, obtaining 153 votes in favor, while 46 lawmakers from the opposition stood against his appointment.
Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic had earlier entrusted Macut with the responsibility of forming a new administration.
Following the parliamentary approval, Macut unveiled his Cabinet, which includes 30 officials, among them eight newcomers.
During his address to lawmakers, he pledged that Serbia would persist in advancing steadily toward integration into the European Union.
He emphasized that discussions surrounding the Kosovo issue would remain “an open and pressure-free dialogue.”
In response to the student protests that erupted after the deadly incident at the Novi Sad train station, Macut expressed a desire for unity and communication. “I invite everyone to dialogue,” he stated, underscoring the country's exhaustion with internal conflict.
He affirmed that his primary mission would be to "address the dissatisfactions" affecting the public.
