Iran Relocates Next Nuclear Talks with U.S. to Rome
(MENAFN) Iran officially announced on Wednesday that the second session of nuclear discussions with the United States—initially scheduled for Oman this Saturday—will now be conducted in Rome instead.
As broadcast by Iranian national television, Oman will continue to act as a go-between during the diplomatic conversations.
These negotiations come in the wake of a message sent the previous month by U.S. Leader Donald Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing direct dialogue regarding the nuclear issue. Iran replied to this correspondence through Omani intermediaries.
Following this exchange, representatives from both nations met in Muscat, Oman, on April 12. That dialogue was characterized as "positive and constructive" by both Iranian and American officials.
Although American news outlets had initially mentioned Rome as the location for the next meeting, Iranian authorities had indicated a return to Oman was in the works. This new confirmation establishes Rome as the agreed-upon setting for the upcoming diplomatic engagement.
Earlier in the week, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy for Middle Eastern affairs, informed the media that the United States would accept Iran enriching uranium to a level of 3.67 percent, the ceiling set by the earlier nuclear agreement.
However, Witkoff later revised his stance, asserting that Iran should entirely cease its uranium enrichment efforts.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that while Iran is open to discussing international apprehensions about its nuclear pursuits, it will not enter into talks that challenge its entitlement to enrich uranium.
