Samsung Unveils 'AI Home' Vision With New Bespoke AI Appliances Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Be s poke AI . Building on the "AI Home" vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung's transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.



The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore:





Bespoke AI Refrigerators

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Top Load Washer

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite Vacuum Cleaners

Bespoke AI WindFreeTM Air Conditioner Bespoke AirDresser "Samsung has long led the way in home appliance innovation. This year, we're elevating the smart home experience by redefining how we deliver secure and intuitive AI solutions that enhance everyday convenience. Users can look forward to transforming their daily routines with our Bespoke AI lineup that boast advanced, intelligent features to help simplify chores. An upgraded Bixby voice assistant, along with the integration of Samsung Knox features and SmartThings makes it easier to maintain a secure smart home with connected devices," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore .



The 9” AI Home Screen helps to simplify food management, while enhancing home connectivity and efficiency, communication and entertainment for modern homeowners.

An AI Home Experience to Bring "Easy to Use, Care and Saving" to Consumers

Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.



At the heart of the company's vision is the AI Home screen [1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9" smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators' Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day - or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app.



Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs.



Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer , featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience.



Samsung's AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience.



Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world's most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.



The Bespoke AI Top Load Washer streamlines and simplifies laundry experiences for homeowners

These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFreeTM Air Conditioner to complete Samsung's suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFreeTM Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFreeTM technology and AI to intuitively meet users' cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFreeTM Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling.



Bixby's latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user's voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen.



Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences

Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung's connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.



The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is a home cleaning workhorse that combines performance with efficiency for maximum cleanliness

The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products' security status in real time through the dashboard.[5]



Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung's security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7]



For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store .



Appendix



Bespoke AI Refrigerator

Local Pricing and Availability

The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).



Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8].



The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:





Model

Colour

RRP

Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Home



RS90F65D3FSS

Black DOI

$3,999

Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode



RS80F65J3BSS

Black Glass

$3,299

Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode



RS70F65K3FSS

Black DOI

$2,699

Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS - AI Energy Mode



RS70F65Q3FSS RS70F65Q3TSS

Black DOI



Matt DOI Metal

$2,199



Model Code

RS90F65D3FSS

Capacity

Net Total (Liter)

615 l

Net for Freezer (Liter)

218 l

Net for Fridge (Liter)

397 l

Physical specification

Width x Depth x Height (mm)

912 x 716 x 1786

Net Weight (kg)

122 kg

Packing Weight (kg)

129 kg

Cooling Feature

Power Cool Function

Yes

Power Freeze Function

Yes

Cooling Type

All-Around Cooling System

Refrigerator Feature

Deodoriser Type

UV Deodoriser

Number of Shelf (Total)

4 EA

Wine Rack

Yes

Number of Door Pocket

5 EA

Interior LED Light

Top LED

Shelf Material

Tempered Glass

Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer

2 EA

Freezer Feature

Number of Shelf (Total)

4 EA

Number of Door Pocket

2 EA

Icemaker

Indoor I/M

Interior LED Light

Top LED

Number of Drawer

2 EA

General Feature

Refrigerant

R-600a

Cooling Cover

Metal Cooling Duct

Compressor

AI Inverter Compressor

Exterior Feature

Display Type

9" LCD AI Home

Door Handle

Recess

Colour

BLACK DOI

Dispenser Type

I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)

Door Open Type

Auto Open Door

Energy

Energy Grade

3 ticks

Smart

Wi-Fi Embedded

Yes

Camera

No

Mobile Bixby

Yes

Set Bixby (Mic)

Yes

Speaker

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model Code

RS80F65J3BSS

RS70F65K3FSS

RS70F65Q3FSS

RS70F65Q3TSS

Capacity

Net Total (Liter)

634 l

635 l

655 l

655 l

Net for Freezer (Liter)

218 l

218 l

237 l

237 l

Net for Fridge (Liter)

416 l

417 l

418 l

418 l

Physical specification

Net Width (mm)



Width x Depth x Height (mm)

912 x 716 x 1786

912 x 716 x 1786

912 x 716 x 1780

912 x 716 x 1780

Net Weight (kg)

126 kg

120 kg

98 kg

98 kg

Package Weight (kg)

127 kg

127 kg

105 kg

105 kg

Cooling Feature

Power Cool Function

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Power Freeze Function

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Cooling Type

All-Around Cooling System

Refrigerator Feature

Metal Cooling Duct

Yes

Yes

No

No

Deodoriser Type

UV Deodoriser

Deodoriser

-

-

Wine Rack

Yes

No

No

No

Number of Shelf (Total)

4 EA

Number of Door Pocket

5 EA

Interior LED Light

Top LED

Shelf Material

Tempered Glass

Number of Vegetable & Fruit Drawer

2 EA

Freezer Feature

Number of Shelf (Total)

4 EA

Number of Door Pocket

2 ea

2 ea

5 ea

5 ea

Icemaker

Indoor I/M

Indoor I/M

Twist I/M

Twist I/M

Interior LED Light

Top LED

Number of Drawer

2 EA

General Feature

Refrigerant

R-600a

Compressor

AI Inverter Compressor

-

-

-

Exterior Feature

Display Type

Internal (Simple UX)

Internal (Simple UX)

Internal (ADA Compliant)

Internal (ADA Compliant)

Door Handle

Recess

Recess

Recess

Recess

Colour

BLACK GLASS

BLACK DOI

BLACK DOI

MATT DOI METAL

Dispenser Type

I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)

I&W Dispenser (Non-Plumbing, with Water Tank)

-

-

Door Open Type

Auto Open Door

-

-

-

Energy Consumption

495 kWh/year

495 kWh/year

506 kWh/year

506 kWh/year

Energy

Energy Grade

3 ticks

















Smart

















WiFi Embedded

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Mobile Bixby

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Set Bixby (Mic)

Yes

No

No

No

Speaker

Yes

No

No

No

Bluetooth

Yes

No

No

No

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model

Colour

RRP

15kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam



WA80F15B6BSP

Black Caviar

$1,499

13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - Hygiene Steam



WA80F13B6BSP

Black Caviar

$1,299

13kg Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubbleTM



WA80F13S5CSP

Charcoal Gray

$1,049

10kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubbleTM



WA10CG4546BVSP

Black Caviar

$899

8kg Laundry Top-load Washer - EcoBubbleTM



WA80CG4546BVSP

Black Caviar

$699



Model Code

WA80F15B6BSP

WA80F13B6BSP

WA80F13S5CSP

WA10CG4546BVSP

WA80CG4546BVSP

Washing Capacity

Washing Capacity (kg)

15.0 kg

13.0 kg

13.0 kg

10.0 kg

8.0 kg

Design

Body Colour

Black Caviar

Black Caviar

Charcoal Grey

Black Caviar

Black Caviar

Door

Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco

Tempered Glass + Chrome Deco

Tempered Glass

-

-

Panel Display

LED

-

-

Performance

Water Efficiency (Ticks)

4 Ticks

Feature

AI Wash

Yes

No

No

AI Energy Mode

Yes

No

No

AI VRT+

Yes

No

No

EcoBubbleTM

Yes

BubbleStormTM

Yes

Dual StormTM

Yes

Air Turbo

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Door Lock

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Drum Type

2nd Diamond

Intensive Wash

Yes

Magic Filter

Yes

Motor

DIT

Pulsator

Stainless Dual Storm

Stainless Dual Storm

PP Dual Storm

PP Dual Storm

PP Dual Storm

Super Speed

Yes

Spin Speed

700rpm

Smart Control

Yes

No

No

SmartThings

Yes

No

No

Smart Check

Yes

No

No

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Water Level

10 Levels

Cycle

AI Wash

Yes

No

No

Hygiene Steam

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Baby Care

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Stain Wash (Steam), Colours, Deep Softener, Baby Care, Super Clean

Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours,

Deep Softener, Baby Care

Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours

Jeans, Towels, Clean Wash, Soak, Spin Only, Colours

Normal

Yes

Option List

Delay End, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Intensive Wash (Long Key), AirTurbo (15min/30min), Smart Control, Power Tub Clean (Long Key), Child Lock (Double Key), Sound Off (Double Key), Smart Check (Double Key)

Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End

Ecobubble, Super Speed, Power Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Delay End

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Super Clean

No

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Tub Clean

No

No

Yes

No

No

Water Saving

No

No

Yes

No

No

Physical

Specification

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

610 x 1089 x 675 mm

610 x 1059 x 675 mm

540 x 1008 x 577 mm

Net Weight

43kg

41kg

40kg

32kg

30kg

Smart

Wi-Fi Embedded

Yes

App Connectivity

SmartThings App Support

Yes



Model

Colour

Availability

RRP

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra



VS90F40DAK/SP

Satin Black

Available Now

$1,699

Bespoke AI Jet Lite



VS80F28DAS/SP

Santorini Beige

From 12 April 2025

$1,499





Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

Bespoke AI Jet Lite

Model Code

VS90F40DAK/SP

VS80F28DAS/SP

General

Information

Body Colour

Black Chrometal

Point Colour

Satin Black

Santorini Beige

Digital Inverter Motor

Yes

Max Suction Power (Set with battery)

400W with VCA-SBTC97 battery

-

Running Time

Up to 160min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power

with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)

Up to 120min (Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached using 2 batteries)

Number of Cleaning Modes

5

Dust Collection Time

Multi Cyclone

Dustbin Capacity

0.5L

Noise Level

87 dBA

Display Type

LCD

Smart Feature

Wi-Fi Embedded

Yes

AI Cleaning Mode

Yes

SmartThings App Control

Yes

Voice Control

Bixby support – English (US, UK, IN)

/ Chinese (Mandarin) / Korean

Self-Diagnosis

Yes

Customised Setting

Yes

Maintenance Guide

Yes

Battery

Charging Time

300 min

(Large capacity battery)



210min

(Lightweight battery)

210min

Detachable Battery

Yes

Quantity

2 ea

Brush

Main

Active Dual Brush

Jet Dual Brush+

Main (others)

Slim LED Brush+

Additional Brush (others)

Spray Spinning Sweeper

Accessory

Accessory 1

Pet Tool+

Accessory 2

Combination Tool

Accessory 3

Extentsion Crevice Tool

Accessory 4

Flexible Tool

Accessory 5

Accessory Cradle

Accessory 6

Battery Charging Kit

Accessory 7

Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)

Accessory 8

Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)

Clean

Station

Detail

Dust Bag

3 ea

Dust Bag Capacity

2.0L

Dust Bag Full Indicator

Yes

Wi-Fi On/Off Indicator

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD)

300x850x300mm

Weight

6.4kg

Filter

Exhaust

Fine Dust Filter with HEPA Filtration

Pre-Motor

Yes

Convenience Feature

Washable Dustbin

Yes

Telescopic Pipe

Yes

Physical Specification

Dimension (Net, WxHxD)

250x1036x243mm

250x1000x202mm

Dimension (Set + Station, WxHxD)

300x1192x350mm

300x1150x300mm

Weight (Net)

2.8kg (with VCA-SBTD95 battery and Slim LED Brush+)

2.49kg (with Slim LED Brush+)

Weight (Set + Station)

9.2kg

8.9kg



Model

Colour

RRP

Bespoke AirDresser



DF18CB8700CRSP

Crystal Mirror

$2,699



Model Code

DF18CB8700CRSP

Drying Capacity

Capacity

Jacket (3~5) + Pants 3

Design

Door

Crystal Mirror (Mirror)

Panel Display

Touch + 2.25" LCD

Performance

Motor Spec (HP)

Digital Inverter Motor

Compressor

Digital Inverter Compressor

Feature

AI Pattern

Yes

AI Energy Mode

Yes

Auto Cycle Link

Yes

Dual JetSteam

Yes

Heatpump Drying

Yes

AI Dry

Yes

Humidity Sensor

Yes

Keep Fresh

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Smart Control

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

AirHanger

3

Paint Clipper

3

Weight Kit

Sold Separately

Fresh Finish

Yes

SmartThings

Yes

Cycle

Normal

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Quick

Yes

Sanitise

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Suit

Yes

Toy

Yes

Wool

Yes

Option List

Keep Fresh, Delay End, Child Lock, My Cycles

Bedding

Yes

Blouse

Yes

Delicates

No

Denim

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Baby Clothing

Yes

Bulk Care

Yes

Cashmere

Yes

Winter Coat

Yes

Accessory

Yes

Mask Sanitise

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

Silk

Yes

Dry

AI Dry, Quick, Swimsuit, Outdoor, Fitness Wear, Blouse, Denim, Down Jacket, Time Dry(1/2/3hr), Room Care(2/4hr)

Physical Specification

Net Dimension (WxHxD)

445x1960x595mm

Net Weight

83kg

Gross Dimension (WxHxD)

529x2050x759mm



*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior noticeThe Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments VoucherThe Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:*Note: Specifications subject to changes without prior noticeThe Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments VoucherThe Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman).Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments VoucherThe Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:[1] AI Home display refers to the 7" or 9" LCD screen on the product. Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcome using AI. Certain functions accessible through the AI Home utilise AI-based algorithms, which can be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI-based algorithms may generate incomplete or incorrect information.[2] Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required. All products must be connected to SmartThings. Only 3rd party devices that are compatible with SmartThings can be registered.[3] Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense three fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.[4] Bixby availability may vary depending on the country. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (U.K.), English (U.S.), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain) and Portuguese (Brazil). Voice ID will be available starting May of 2025 through Smart Forward update. Launch date may differ according to region and country. Bixby activated Samsung Account is required. Up to six accounts can be registered per device. To increase the accuracy of identifying each voice, it is recommended for you to register your voice in quiet surroundings. Voice ID is done based on the tone of voice used during registration process. Any change or modification to your voice may lead to misidentification.[5] Trust Chain Dashboard is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.[6] Knox Vault is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025[7] PQC is applied to appliances with 7-inch or 9-inch AI Home launching in 2025.[8] While stocks last.[9] While stocks last.[10] While stocks last.[11] While stocks last.