Kinaxis Recognized As A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Supply Chain Planning Solutions For The 11Th Con...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KinaxisInc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the 11consecutive time. According to the report, Kinaxis was positioned as a Leader once again based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Kinaxis delivers end-to-end supply chain orchestration through MaestroTM, its AI-powered platform with capabilities spanning sales and operations planning (S&OP), demand and supply planning, production planning, and execution. Kinaxis continues to invest in innovation and scale through its AI-driven automation, composable architecture, and growing global customer base, particularly in high-tech, electronics, and life sciences.

"Kinaxis delivered fully fledged attribute-based planning at scale, giving us far more confidence than other suppliers," said Karl Alsop, vice president, Supply Planning, Systems and Analytics at Incora .“Maestro gave us a tool that both customers and suppliers could trust, with a unified view of our supply chain and belief in the data. It's a strong fit for our business and the foundation for where we want to go next.”

“We believe being named a Leader for the 11th time reflects the role Kinaxis has played in advancing supply chain transformation,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis .“From pioneering the first in-memory MRP system to launching the first cloud-based supply chain planning platform, and now unleashing the power of AI through the fusion of predictive, generative, and agentic capabilities, we've consistently delivered the innovations global businesses need to navigate today's complexity with greater agility and resilience.”

Kinaxis has a 40-year history of advancement helping the world's most complex supply chains navigate change, improve agility, and drive better decision-making. The company's track record has shaped the evolution of the supply chain category from the introduction of concurrent planning to AI-powered end-to-end orchestration that global businesses are leveraging today to navigate new disruptions like tariffs.

This latest recognition follows Kinaxis being named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, an acknowledgment based on direct feedback from supply chain professionals. Recent innovations include the launch of agentic AI capabilities, a strategic partnership with Databricks aimed at unifying structured and unstructured data, advancing predictive insights, and accelerating real-time orchestration, and a separate partnership with Infor focused on expanding ecosystem integration.

A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report is available for download here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

