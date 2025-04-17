403
U.S., South Korea, Japan Naval Chiefs Discuss Enhanced Cooperation Amid North Korean Threats
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the naval leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan convened via teleconference to discuss enhancing their collaborative efforts in light of ongoing threats from North Korea.
Adm. Yang Yong-mo, South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations, highlighted the importance of increased cooperation during discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Adm. James Kilby and Adm. Akira Saito. This information was shared in a statement from the South Korean Navy, as reported by a South Korean news agency.
Yang highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration among the three countries, stating that North Korea's "provocation should be effectively deterred and dealt with and maritime security capabilities should be strengthened."
The focus of the three countries remains on intensifying their joint initiatives against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. This strategy includes a series of trilateral exercises, such as the multi-domain Freedom Edge drill.
In March, the three nations conducted a trilateral naval drill, which was the first of the year and the first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
North Korea has denounced these military exercises as provocative.
