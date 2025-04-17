Black Men Vote Names Michael Bland As New Executive Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Michael's extensive experience in political mobilization and coalition-building makes him the ideal leader for Black Men Vote's future," said Frank White, BMV co-founder and Board Chair. "We are confident that under his direction, Black Men Vote will reach new heights in empowering Black men to exercise their political power."

Bland recently served as Southern Regional Director and Senior Advisor for Faith Engagement for the Harris for President campaign, directing strategies across key states and leading national engagement with faith leaders. Previously, as National Director of Leaders of Color at Education Reform Now, he scaled a national program that trained over 400 fellows and supported the election/appointment of nearly 100 Black and Brown leaders.

His background includes campaign management, notably leading Congresswoman Jahana Hayes' historic election as the first African American woman to represent New England. He also served as Northeast Deputy Field Director, contributing to flipping Nash County for the first time in United States history.

A University of Rhode Island graduate, Bland has served on numerous nonprofit boards and is a member of the Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons.

"I am honored to join Black Men Vote at such a critical moment for our nation," said Bland. "I believe deeply in the power of Black men to shape the future of this country, and I look forward to building on the incredible momentum BMV has created to ensure our voices are heard, respected, and represented."

"We are at a critical inflection point when it comes to the role of Black men in American politics. For far too long, Black men have been left out of polling, focus groups, and electoral mobilization efforts," said Bland. "I'm beyond excited to help guide the direction of Black male voter engagement in a way that truly reaches and resonates with all Black men, both civically and electorally. There's a lot of work ahead, but I'm ready to get it done."

Bland will be based in Washington, DC and will lead the organization's strategic direction, fundraising efforts, and programmatic initiatives.

About Black Men Vote:

Black Men Vote (BMV) is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing Black male voter turnout and engagement. Through community outreach, events, and partnerships, BMV works to empower Black men to become active participants in the democratic process.

