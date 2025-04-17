MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Daimler delivers 'autonomous-ready' trucks to Torc Robotics

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Daimler Truck North America has delivered a new fleet of autonomous-ready trucks to its subsidiary Torc Robotics , marking a significant milestone in their push toward commercializing driverless freight transport.

The vehicles, built on the newly launched fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia platform, are now being integrated into Torc's testing program along one of America's busiest freight corridors between Laredo and Dallas.

The new trucks represent Daimler's most advanced Class 8 platform yet, featuring built-in redundancy across critical safety systems such as braking and steering – essential for achieving SAE Level 4 autonomous operation.

This delivery marks a shift from prototype experimentation to pre-production systems, equipped with production-intent hardware designed for scalability.

Joanna Buttler, head of Daimler's Autonomous Technology Group, said the milestone“marks a significant milestone for Daimler Truck towards series maturity and scaling”, highlighting the integration of autonomous hardware into the production line.

Daimler's autonomous-ready Freightliner Cascadia is designed to operate without human intervention between freight hubs.

Unlike many retrofitted solutions in the market, Daimler has engineered this platform from the ground up with autonomy in mind – installing compute and sensor kits directly during manufacturing.

This allows for seamless handoff to Torc, which integrates its virtual driver software immediately upon delivery.

With over 1,500 engineering requirements translating into hardware and software features, the vehicle includes dual electronically controlled systems and an integrated power network.

These elements are crucial for ensuring safety and reliability in driver-out scenarios. Daimler claims this platform sets a new industry standard for autonomous systems integration.

Beyond autonomy, the fifth-generation Freightliner offers significant improvements in efficiency and safety. Daimler notes a 35 percent fuel economy gain since the Cascadia's first release in 2007.

Other new features include enhanced aerodynamics, intelligent LED lighting, and the latest Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems.

The trucks are being deployed for autonomous testing along the Laredo-Dallas route, primarily via Interstate 35, which connects major logistics hubs in Texas including San Antonio and Austin.

This corridor is considered ideal for driverless freight due to its consistent traffic flow and high commercial volume.

Torc has secured a lease for a dedicated hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to serve as its operational base. The company plans to use the facility for ongoing testing, pilot freight programs with customers, and eventual commercial rollout.

In 2024, Torc completed driver-out test runs on a multi-lane closed test track, a key step toward real-world deployment. The next objective is to extend these capabilities to public roads under strict safety protocols.

Peter Vaughan Schmidt, CEO of Torc Robotics, said:“Fully integrating Torc's autonomous driver with Daimler Truck's Freightliner Cascadia platform creates an industry-first, scalable, physical-AI autonomous trucking solution.

“This will unlock tremendous value for our customers by addressing key industry pain points.”

The Daimler-Torc partnership, which began in 2019, is now entering the commercialization phase.

The companies plan to introduce SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks to the US market by 2027. In this mode, the vehicle is capable of handling all driving tasks within a defined route without human input.

The case for autonomy is strong. Trucking companies face persistent driver shortages and rising operational costs.

Autonomous trucks promise not only to relieve labor pressures but also improve safety through constant vigilance and predictable behavior.

Daimler sees autonomous trucking as a scalable business opportunity that could reshape the economics of freight transportation.

As regulatory frameworks mature and public testing expands, the Daimler-Torc venture appears to be among the most advanced in the field –“moving methodically from R&D to productization in one of the world's largest commercial vehicle markets”, as Daimler puts it.