QMC, QPC Sign Mou To Strengthen Collaboration In Media Sector

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at its premises to collaborate with the Qatar Press Center (QPC), as part of efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration within the media sector by holding a host of seminars and training courses for media practitioners.

Director of QMC's International Cooperation and Agreements Office, Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi, highlighted that the move marks a new step in the Qatari media career and a natural extension of the synergized efforts between QMC and QPC to operate based on a unified vision, in pursuit of bolstering Qatars media landscape.

This partnership is not merely cooperation, but rather an intellectual and strategic alliance that combines QMC's deep-rooted media expertise with QPC's critical role in supporting and empowering journalists, in addition to enhancing the media work environment in alignment with the nation's aspirations and the Qatar National Vision 2030, Al Muhannadi noted.

He added that QMC believes media today is no longer merely a conduit for events, but rather an active partner in shaping awareness and building communities, emphasizing that this collaboration reflects the Corporation's deep conviction in the power of the word and the importance of uniting efforts to foster a responsible, balanced, and impactful national media.

Director of QMC's International Cooperation and Agreements Office Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi and Director General of QPC Sadiq Al Amari exchanging documents after signing the agreement.

Al Muhannadi reaffirmed the shared commitment to presenting a model of institutional synergy worthy of emulation one that serves the beloved nation and elevates its stature in regional and international media forums.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director General of QPC, Sadiq Al Amari, affirmed that since its inception, QPC has been joining hands with QMC through the ongoing and overwhelming support from the Corporation.

He added that the partnership between both parties encompasses the organization of a series of joint seminars, as well as training courses targeting media professionals within the country, in addition to collaborating with television and radio channels to produce films and documentary programs chronicling the history and evolution of journalism in Qatar.