Secretary Rubio's Participation In Meetings In Paris, France

2025-04-17 01:39:21

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris, France, April 16-18 for talks with European counterparts to advance President Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed. While in Paris, he will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region.

