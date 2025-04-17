403
South Korea Revokes Medical School Enrollment Quota Decision, Reduces Admissions by 2,000
(MENAFN) South Korea has opted to revoke its recent decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota, reverting to the 2026 admissions figures that were in place two years ago, as reported by media sources on Wednesday.
Government officials announced that the number of medical school admissions will be decreased from 5,058 to 3,058, aligning with the figures from 2024 and earlier years.
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho is anticipated to formally announce this decision during a news meeting scheduled for Thursday at the Seoul Government Complex.
The change follows the government’s 2020 decision to raise the quota by 2,000 in response to a long-standing shortage of doctors. The move led to one of the world’s longest medical strikes, severely disrupting South Korea’s healthcare system.
The government had pledged to revert to the previous quota if all medical students returned to classes by the end of March, following a year-long boycott.
