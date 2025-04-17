Trax's Cloud-Based Emro And Emobility Suite Selected By Amerijet International

MIAMI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced Amerijet International Airlines, an international cargo airline, selected Trax's eMRO and eMobility suite to enhance its maintenance operations and support its digital transformation journey.

Trax commenced the implementation of its innovative solutions, including the QuickTurn, TaskControl, Line Control, and EzStock mobile apps and fully-managed cloud hosting services, to streamline Amerijet's workflows and provide real-time access to information and transactions from anywhere, even if connectivity is unavailable in offline mode.

Trax's cloud-based approach will enable Amerijet to focus on its core operations while benefiting from the flexibility and reliability of Trax's solutions. Amerijet expects its adoption of Trax's technology will drive significant improvements in productivity, data accuracy, and overall operational performance.

"We are thrilled Amerijet International Airlines selected Trax to digitize its approach to aviation maintenance," said Omar Santos, Trax's Vice President of Global Services and Support. "Our eMRO and eMobility suite, combined with our cloud hosting services, will empower Amerijet to achieve even greater efficiency, compliance, and operational excellence through innovation."

"Amerijet compared multiple M&E solutions with an eye towards quality, efficiency, and compliance. We look forward to improving our capabilities and processes with Trax to support our customers and deliver safe, reliable aircraft to our operation," said Raymond Bennett, Amerijet's Sr. Vice President, Technical Operations.

For more information on Trax's innovative digital solutions, visit .

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP (NYSE: AIR ). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at .

About Amerijet International

Amerijet International is a leading cargo airline with nearly 50 years of experience delivering reliable and efficient air freight services. With a global network, skilled teams, and an expanding fleet, Amerijet continues to set the standard for excellence in cargo transportation. For more information, visit .