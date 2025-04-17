Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trax's Cloud-Based Emro And Emobility Suite Selected By Amerijet International


2025-04-17 01:28:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced Amerijet International Airlines, an international cargo airline, selected Trax's eMRO and eMobility suite to enhance its maintenance operations and support its digital transformation journey.

Trax commenced the implementation of its innovative solutions, including the QuickTurn, TaskControl, Line Control, and EzStock mobile apps and fully-managed cloud hosting services, to streamline Amerijet's workflows and provide real-time access to information and transactions from anywhere, even if connectivity is unavailable in offline mode.

Trax's cloud-based approach will enable Amerijet to focus on its core operations while benefiting from the flexibility and reliability of Trax's solutions. Amerijet expects its adoption of Trax's technology will drive significant improvements in productivity, data accuracy, and overall operational performance.

"We are thrilled Amerijet International Airlines selected Trax to digitize its approach to aviation maintenance," said Omar Santos, Trax's Vice President of Global Services and Support. "Our eMRO and eMobility suite, combined with our cloud hosting services, will empower Amerijet to achieve even greater efficiency, compliance, and operational excellence through innovation."

"Amerijet compared multiple M&E solutions with an eye towards quality, efficiency, and compliance. We look forward to improving our capabilities and processes with Trax to support our customers and deliver safe, reliable aircraft to our operation," said Raymond Bennett, Amerijet's Sr. Vice President, Technical Operations.

For more information on Trax's innovative digital solutions, visit .

About Trax
 Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP (NYSE: AIR ). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at .

About Amerijet International
 Amerijet International is a leading cargo airline with nearly 50 years of experience delivering reliable and efficient air freight services. With a global network, skilled teams, and an expanding fleet, Amerijet continues to set the standard for excellence in cargo transportation. For more information, visit .

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including benefits related to using Trax products and services. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' 'seek,'' 'should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
 Media Team
[email protected]
+1-630-227-5100

SOURCE Trax

