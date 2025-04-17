Wahl® Hair Clipper Helps Runner Break World Record On Mount Everest

Every gram counts when the goal is to move fast, so before his ascent Andrews will cut his own hair with the Wahl® Self-Clip 360TM hair clipper. "There are no barbershops at base camp, but this clipper is designed specifically for self-cuts, making it the perfect tool for this journey of self-achievement," explained Andrews.

Whether it's breaking a world record, or designing a revolutionary hair clipper, success requires examining every angle - and Wahl® took this approach literally. After studying the nuanced techniques of hundreds of self-haircutters, the Wahl® Self-Clip 360TM was designed with the following revolutionary features:

SmartCutTM – The completely new blade angle is optimized at 150 to allow for a more natural arm position during self-cuts, while also maintaining the precision and cutting performance Wahl® is known for.



Dual Grip 360TM – The dual soft grips are placed strategically for flexibility, comfort, and control. The unique contoured body shape was designed to fit the grips of people who cut their own hair.



150-minute run time – Wahl® Lithium-Ion technology provides multiple haircuts on a full charge and will store for months without degradation in run time.

Snap-N-LockTM Guards – They stay secure and glide effortlessly through hair while maintaining precise cutting lengths.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

