SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2026 OUTBACK WILDERNESS SUV WITH AGGRESSIVE NEW DESIGN LANGUAGE, UPGRADED SUSPENSION, AND TRAIL-READY PERFORMANCE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Powered by a standard turbocharged 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, X-MODE® Dual Mode System, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, all-terrain tires, and upgraded suspension, the all-new Subaru Outback Wilderness is made for adventure.

Performance and Capability

The refreshed Subaru Outback Wilderness maintains 9.5 inches of ground clearance, more than many full-size SUVs. The suspension has been tuned for improved stability on rough terrain while retaining ride comfort and handling performance on the open road thanks to new electronically controlled dampers. Acceleration sensors in the electronic control unit and front suspension detect road and vehicle conditions to control the damping forces in real time. This system functions like a skyhook to ensure minimal sway and a higher level of driving stability. Off road, the dampers work with X-MODE® to offer more security on uneven grounds without compromising comfort on paved roads.

The 2026 Outback Wilderness uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine that produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque for responsiveness. The Outback Wilderness uses a standard Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with an 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches paired with X-MODE® Dual Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for added confidence. A revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, shared with the all-new Outback, offers faster center differential lockup and reduced wheelspin when off-roading, and incorporates steering angle data for better stability at turn-in and cornering on higher-speed roads.

All-terrain Bridgestone Dueler tires are mounted on Wilderness-exclusive 17-inch matte black wheels for better performance on muddy or gravel roads. The upgraded available accessory trailer hitch, including a combined 7-pin and 4-pin connector, and reconfigured rear bumper make for an improved hitch installation experience to complement the SUV's 3,500-pound towing capacity.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness also offers enhanced approach, departure, and breakover angles, compared to the rest of the 2026 Outback lineup. The approach angle has been extended to 20 degrees compared to 18 degrees; ramp breakover moves up to 21.2 degrees compared to 19.4 degrees; and the departure angle increases to 22.5 degrees compared to 21.4 degrees.

Wilderness Features

The styling of the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness builds on the ruggedness of the seventh-generation Outback's design with powerful elements and performance upgrades throughout. The SUV includes standard ladder roof rails with measurement markers and an 800-pound static load capacity rating (220 pounds dynamic) with improved rope hooks, enforced underbody protection and round LED hexagonal fog lights, allowing for off-road adventure at any hour. Matte black side mirrors, side cladding, headlamps, expanded front bumper, and SUBARU grille visually communicate the durability and toughness of the all-new Outback Wilderness, while anodized copper-finish exterior accents, including on the roof rails, fog lights, and reverse lights signal Wilderness functionality.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness is equipped with animal-free interior seating surfaces via water-resistant and easily cleanable StarTex® upholstery. Anodized copper-finish interior accents are exclusive to the Outback Wilderness trim and, for the first time ever, Nappa leather upholstery with ventilated front seats, a moonroof, and a 360-degree Surround View Monitor are available on Wilderness.

Convenience and Safety

To make the most out of the 2026 Outback Wilderness' 34.6 cubic feet of cargo space, up 2 cubic feet over its predecessor, new standard equipment includes utility hooks and a 100% recycled material, multipurpose cargo cover that can function as a partition, gear storage hammock, or step cover to prevent scratches and dirt from pets and cargo. When used as a cargo cover, the cover easily extends to conceal various areas of the cargo space and can be stored compactly in the apron trim pocket when not in use.

For the first time, utility hooks are available in the Subaru Outback. The hooks can hold up to 6 pounds each, allowing the cargo space to be used for a variety of needs, including hanging clothing, gear, or the cargo cover. Using anchor points built directly into the body frame, the hooks can be attached in eight locations in the cargo area – four on the left and right – enabling efficient use of the space and several cargo cover configurations.

A larger, integrated Subaru 12.1-inch Multimedia Plus system paired with a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster is standard in the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness. The 12.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM with full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio and navigation. Additional features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

Pricing and detailed specifications will be available closer to market launch in early 2026.

Specifications are preliminary and subject to change before production.

