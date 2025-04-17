Pet Goose Accidentally Ingests Marijuana Joint

"Although dogs are far more likely to have an accidental marijuana exposure, according to our case data, there was one recent call that gave us goose bumps," joked Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "Earlier this year we received a call from a woman whose pet goose Gertie had quickly gobbled up a joint that accidentally dropped on the floor. The pet owner called us, and after analyzing the situation, we recommended she take Gertie into the veterinary hospital for monitoring and treatment."

Gertie was taken to their local veterinary hospital, where the medical team performed a crop lavage with saline. A crop is the thin-walled pouch at the base of the esophagus where birds can store food before it is sent the rest of the way to the stomach. Although there is limited data specifically on geese for these types of exposures, the Pet Poison Helpline team used other avian data to develop their recommendations. In dogs and cats poisoned by marijuana, clinical signs can be seen within minutes to hours depending on how the pet was exposed (inhalation versus ingestion).

Classic signs of poisoning include a dazed expression, lethargy, incoordination, slow response times and dribbling urine. Vomiting and drooling are also common. There can also be changes in heart rate, vocalization, neurological stimulation, hyperactivity or coma. Similar neurologic and cardiovascular signs are expected in avians including Gertie.

"Even if you don't use marijuana personally, it can still impact your pets," Dr. Schmid warned. "There are currently only four states in the country that don't allow some form of THC usage, so the chances of your pet encountering THC are very real. A friend or family member could bring some into your home without your knowledge or your pet could come in contact with THC in a public area such as a park. We also had a case where a dog wandered into a neighbor's yard and ate a batch of marijuana brownies." THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) is the component in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects.

As more and more states legalized medical and recreational marijuana, Pet Poison Helpline saw a significant increase in THC-related exposures. In fact, from 2019 to 2023, there was a 430% increase in marijuana-related calls. Marijuana first appeared on the company's Top 10 List of Pet Poisons in 2021 in the eighth position, and it now sits in sixth place on the Top 10 Pet Poisons of 2024 .

"As with all medications, pet owners should keep any form of THC-infused products out of reach for both pets and children," Dr. Schmid said. "In addition to there being many more foods, pills, oils and tinctures available, the strains are also becoming stronger. New hybrids and cultivation techniques have resulted in plants with significantly more THC as compared to those in decades past."

Pet Poison Helpline created Toxin Tails to educate the veterinary community and pet lovers on the many types of poisoning dangers facing pets, both in and out of the home. All the pets highlighted in Toxin Tails have been successfully treated for the poisoning and fully recovered.

