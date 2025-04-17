Acclaimed Actress Liz Bishop Co-Stars In 'MIDDLEHOOD'

Actress Liz Bishop. Photo credit: Anthony Grassetti

Her latest role is a pivotal moment in MIDDLEHOOD, a new family comedy/drama series now available on Amazon Prime Video.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed actress Liz Bishop is playing a pivotal co-starring role in MIDDLEHOOD , a new family comedy/drama series now available on Amazon Prime Video. MIDDLEHOOD is an independent, woman-created television series, written, produced and directed by Michele Palermo.Although set in the present, MIDDLEHOOD uses the flashback style so prominent in "This is Us" to help build the modern-day story of the Giordano family, as they confront the comedy and drama of family relationships. Liz co-stars as Frieda, great-aunt to series principal Ella. Ella was a child during World War II, and through flashbacks, she relives the trauma of being trapped in a German bunker without her mother while bombs drop around her. Frieda is in the bunker with her, and becomes a critical part of the events that shape Ella's adult point of view.“I am so proud to be part of this project,” says Liz.“The fact that MIDDLEHOOD - a totally independently-created television series - is on Amazon Prime Video is a testament to where hard work and determination can get you. I resonated with that, given that I have the same philosophy.”Liz describes acting as being the“third act” of her life, after years as a teacher, mother and community activist. She started with a background role in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and moved on from there. She credits her maturity and life experience with creating her impact in roles such as Frieda.“Despite the fact that women - particularly middle-aged women - are the ones watching television, we are totally lacking in representation,” says Liz.“MIDDLEHOOD represents us in such a lovely way and I had to be a part of it.”Liz' other recent projects include A24's "Sorry, Baby," a feature film set to be released in theaters in June, and AMC's "The Walking Dead: Dead City," which will begin streaming in May.About Liz BishopLiz Bishop is an actor and voiceover artist based in Boston whose journey into the entertainment industry is a testament to reinvention and perseverance. Raised in Cincinnati with no industry connections, Bishop found her entry into film through background work in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and she later recognized the power of networking while training to build her acting career.Her breakthrough came when director Alexander Payne cast her in a supporting role in the Academy Award Best Picture-nominated "The Holdovers." Current and past projects include "Middlehood;" "Sorry, Baby;" "The Walking Dead: Dead City;" and "Kevin Can F*ck Himself."

