YOSHYTV Unleashes Her Bold New Single With Music Video 'STAY UP' A Raw Anthem Of Resilience And Empowerment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising visionary and creative force, YOSHYTV is back with a powerful new single and music video,“STAY UP.” This fresh track hits hard with a raw edge-a sonic experience that reflects her identity as a genre-bending artist with something to say. Accompanied by cinematic visuals to match,“STAY UP” captures the essence of YOSHYTV's evolution as an artist: bold, unfiltered, and sharply intentional. Created during a personal transformation, the song is rooted in her journey of shedding old patterns, stepping into alignment, and becoming her most powerful self.

“'STAY UP' marks the rise of a new wave,” YOSHYTV explains“It's a sonic statement of who I am and where I'm headed. This isn't just music-it's a blueprint for manifesting your higher self. Every beat, every lyric is intentional.”

“STAY UP” fuses experimental sounds, polished production, and hypnotic energy while delivering a message that inspires listeners to push through challenges, stay motivated, and manifest the life they desire. The music video amplifies this message with striking images and choreography that mirror the emotional intensity of the track. It's a vibrant visual statement of elevation, empowerment, and artistic growth. Each frame is built to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

A true creative powerhouse on the rise, YOSHYTV isn't just an artist-she's a choreographer, editor, entrepreneur, and content strategist. A visual storyteller with a magnetic presence, she brings a unique blend of artistry to every project. Her journey is deeply centered in manifestation and the power of the subconscious mind, as she believes in co-creating success with hard work and intention. Beyond music, YOSHYTV is an influencer, philanthropist, and businesswoman who uses her platform to inspire others to manifest the lives they dream of. As an artist invested in personal development and self-mastery, her work speaks directly to the souls of dreamers, doers, and go-getters.

“This is the beginning of a legacy,” YOSHYTV says,“and I'm inviting the world to witness it unfold in real time.”

Listen to –“STAY UP” – available on all major music platforms on April 18th

Follow YOSHYTV on Instagram: @yoshytv | TikTok: @iamyoshytv

