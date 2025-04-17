Want Straighter Teeth Or A Gap Between? Don't Believe Tiktok Filing Them Isn't The Answer

MENAFN - The Conversation) After decades of Hollywood showcasing white-picket-fence celebrity smiles, the world has fallen for White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood's teeth.

Wood was bullied for her looks in her youth and expressed gratitude for the positive comments she received about her teeth since appearing on White Lotus. She also joked that people shouldn't take to drastic measures like filing teeth to copy her famous gap.

But social media influencers are promising that teeth filing is a quick way to achieve a straight smile. Some influencers even use electric nail drills to cut gaps between their front teeth.

A few of my patients admit to taking a nail file to“buff” or file jagged edges off their teeth. Many do this without understanding what they are cutting away.

Here's why you should think twice about filing your teeth at home, and why we as dentists or orthodontists occasionally resort to this.

When might a dentist file a tooth?

Dentists and orthodontists occasionally file a tooth's enamel, known as enameloplasty, to conservatively smooth-down a chipped tooth, or even-out a smile.

But adjustments to a person's smile are minute, and always limited to the superficial enamel layer of the tooth.

Why don't dentists routinely file teeth?

Dentists and orthodontists are particular about what and when we cut because teeth don't grow back like fingernails or hair.

Dentists would only ever remove a minute amount of enamel. Arosha Weerakoon

So what is a tooth? A tooth is like an egg , with an outer diamond-like lustrous crystal enamel coat that envelops the hard yet springy dentine.

The enamel and dentine envelop a central chamber – containing blood vessels, cells and nerves – called the pulp.

The outer periphery of the pulp is surrounded by and nourishes special dentine-making cells called odontoblasts.

The odontoblasts are similar to our bone-making cells but don't have the capacity to regenerate. These cells eventually give way to age-related changes or trauma .

Our enamel-making cells die when our teeth cut through our gums as children, which means we can no longer make new, or repair damaged, enamel.

So damaged enamel or dentine on the outer surface of the tooth cannot self-repair.

Cutting your teeth without sealing and filling them can leave the tooth exposed, destroying the previously well-insulated pulp and causing sensitivity and pain.

Infections can occur because the bacteria from the plaque inside your mouth travels into the tooth and inflames the pulp.

And just like a cut on your skin, the pulp inflames and swells as part of the healing process. But your pulp is encased in a hard enamel-dentine chamber, so it has no room to expand and swell, leading to a throbbing toothache.

What can you do if you want to change your teeth?

You can change your smile without compromising the integrity of your teeth. Dentists can even create or close gaps.

And we will always offer conservative options, including“no treatment”, to keep as many of your teeth whole and healthy as possible.

Sometimes, your dentists and or orthodontists may offer options to:



use braces to move teeth. Moving teeth can create a different smile, and sometimes change the shape and position of your jaws, lips and cheeks

whiten teeth to remove superficial stains to make your smile look more visually even adapt white resin fillings or veneers to add and change the shape of teeth, with little or no tooth cutting required.

If you're concerned about the look of your teeth, talk to your dentist or orthodontist about options that won't damage your teeth and make them last the distance.

Don't forget that Aimee Lou Wood's iconic smile makes her stand out from the crowd. Your smile is what makes you special, and is part of who you are.