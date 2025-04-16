Brazilian Business Mission To Head To North Africa

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco will be the destinations of Brazilian business mission Maghreb 2025, scheduled to take place from May 26 to June 3. The trip is organized by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil ), with support from the(ABCC ). On Wednesday (16), a webinar was held to present business opportunities in these countries to interested companies. As of Wednesday, 47 companies and trade associations had registered to take part in the mission.

According to data presented by ApexBrasil, Algeria is the second-largest destination for Brazilian exports in Africa, behind only Egypt. Morocco ranks third, and Tunisia, tenth. Food commodities dominate the export agenda to these countries, but ApexBrasil's Head of Market Intelligence, Gustavo Ribeiro, highlighted other sectors with opportunities for industrialized goods: automobiles, iron and steel sheets, and pharmaceuticals for Algeria; iron and steel sheets, electrical equipment, and automobiles for Tunisia; and iron tubes, power generators, and fresh and dried fruits for Morocco.

Tatiana Riera, Manager of ApexBrasil's Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said these markets present a significant opportunity for the industrial sector precisely because of the shortage of such products. The Dubai office also covers North Africa. Riera said that business meetings will be organized according to the profile of the companies participating in the mission.

The Director of Institutional Relations at the ABCC, Fernanda Baltazar, presented key characteristics of the negotiation process with Arabs in general. She explained that potential clients value long-term business relationships, seek innovation, and have a global view of the business environment they operate in. Additionally, in these Muslim-majority markets, it is important to offer halal-certified products-those made in accordance with Islamic guidelines.“The certification is important because it earns the consumer's trust and adds value to the product,” she said, especially in reference to food and beverages.

The preparatory agenda for the mission includes arrival in Algiers on May 25, with a visit to the Sipsa Filaha food fair. The same day will feature technical visits to hypermarkets and institutional meetings. On May 27, a seminar and business matchmaking round will be held. On May 28, the delegation will travel to Tunis, where the schedule begins on May 29 with another seminar and business matchmaking round. The following day will include technical visits to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), the Export Promotion Center, a chemical industry, and a handicrafts fair.

On June 1, the business delegation will head to Rabat, Morocco, with activities scheduled to begin on June 2. The schedule includes a seminar followed by a business matchmaking round, and a cocktail reception at the end of the day. Before returning to Brazil on June 3, the participating entrepreneurs are expected to take part in technical visits to local hypermarkets and the Atlantic Free Trade Zone in Kénitra.

To register click here , and for more information click here .

Read more:

Algeria triples beef imports from Brazil

Tunisia opens commercial office in São Paulo

Morocco bets on flights to lure Brazilian tourists

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©APP/NurPhoto via AFP

The post Brazilian business mission to head to North Africa appeared first on ANBA News Agency .