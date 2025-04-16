Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Denounces Hostile Designs Targeting Jordan


2025-04-16 07:07:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned as sinful the terrorist plots that aimed to destabilize the sisterly Kingdom of Jordan.
In a phone conversation with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi on Wednesday, Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's full solidarity with Jordan in the face of the hostile designs targeting the security and stability of the country and its people.
He praised the efficiency of the Jordanian security services that led to foiling those plots. (end)
