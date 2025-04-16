403
Grossi: Iran's Cooperation With IAEA Indispensable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 16 (KUNA) -- Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said Wednesday it is important to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during "my timely visit to Iran."
"Cooperation with IAEA is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed," Grossi wrote on his X account following the meeting.
Two days ahead of his visit to Tehran, the IAEA chief welcomed Iran's Ambassador Reza Najafi to the IAEA for presentation of his credentials.
He affirmed in statements later on that Iran's continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed. (end)
