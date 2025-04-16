Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amarnath Yatra: JKB Registers Over 4,200 Pilgrims On Day 1

2025-04-16 07:06:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has registered more than 4,200 pilgrims for this year's Amarnath Yatra on the opening day of registration.

The registration for the annual pilgrimage, which commenced on April 14, is being carried out on a first-come, first-served basis and includes the issuance of yatra permits to the eligible pilgrims, a spokesperson of the bank said on Wednesday.

“Marking a strong start to this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra registration process, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank registered more than 4,200 pilgrims on Tuesday through its 91 designated branches spread across the country,” he added.

The spokesperson said this year, the pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

Expressing satisfaction at the response, Amitava Chatterjee, MD and CEO of the bank, said,“It is encouraging to see a good response from devotees on day one. Registering more than 4,200 pilgrims on a single day reflects the trust people have in the bank's service delivery and commitment to this sacred pilgrimage.”

“We have ensured seamless arrangements at all designated branches with dedicated helpdesks, registration counters and trained staff to facilitate hassle-free registration. As always, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank remains deeply committed to be a meaningful part of this significant spiritual journey,” he added.

Pilgrims can register themselves in real time at any of the designated bank branches after undergoing Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication, which will enable them to obtain their RFid cards without the need to wait in long queues.

