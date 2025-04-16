HADP To Build Rs 1 Lakh Cr Agri-Economy By 2030: CM

He was chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The chief minister said digital innovation in agriculture aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI-based advisory tools and real-time monitoring applications to strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

“The programme is not just a policy intervention but a movement to empower farmers, modernise the agri-sector, and build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for Jammu & Kashmir by 2030.

“We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots. HADP is making agriculture smart, data-driven, and future-ready,” Abdullah said.

Terming progressive farmers as the backbone of agricultural transformation, the chief minister said,“Their stories of success inspire confidence in our mission and reaffirm our belief that change is happening, village by village, farm by farm”.

Reiterating his government's unwavering support, he affirmed that every scheme, every platform, and every rupee invested under HADP is aimed at directly benefiting the farmer.

“Our government will continue to walk alongside our cultivators in this journey of growth and innovation,” he added.

Since its rollout in April 2023, HADP has achieved notable milestones like the development and multiplication of high-quality seeds, promotion of oilseeds and cash crops, technological advancements in sericulture, formation of 300 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and the launch of the JK Soil & Land Resource Information System, the officials said.

Earlier, Mission Director Rahul Yadav presented a comprehensive overview of HADP's evolution, highlighting the preparation of 29 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within a record four-month period.

Launches New 'e-SeHAT' App

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday launched the 'e-SeHAT' app and asserted that it would“revolutionise” Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector.

The chief minister said the innovative digital solution is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including citizens, doctors, and medical professionals.

“The goal of this app is to revolutionise healthcare access, reduce strain on polyclinics, and elevate the overall healthcare experience for all beneficiaries,” Abdullah said on social media.

The chief minister commended the team for developing the“extensive application” and called for enhancing its user-friendliness by incorporating additional features, such as integrating the appointment system of empanelled private health institutions.

Abdullah also instructed concerned officials to conduct a hands-on training through scheduled workshops for staff to familiarise them with the application.

“Once the staff is trained, awareness campaigns can be launched to educate the public about the app and its benefits,” he added.

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, he called for reviews every week by the secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department and monthly by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. He also said that the minister in charge should assess the app's performance and progress quarterly.

Health Secretary Syed Abid Rashid said that the department has developed a cutting-edge digital application designed to guide and support patients and their attendants in accessing healthcare facilities and services across both public and private sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

He highlighted that the app offers tele-diagnosis and initial healthcare consultations, accessible from home, offices, or hospitals, especially beneficial in remote areas.

It offers detailed information on healthcare institutions, including doctor availability, appointment booking options, diagnostic and surgical services, as well as tele-consultation, telemedicine, and emergency care, he added.

“For the general public, the app includes tools for health promotion and disease prevention, an AI-powered symptom checker, health tracking capabilities, medication reminders, integration with wearable devices, and multilingual support,” he said.

“The app also supports medical students by providing information on academic courses, hostel accommodations, library facilities, and student exchange programmes,” he added.

It facilitates a coordinated referral mechanism through hospital networking for efficient patient transfers and emergency support. The app also provides comprehensive details on health insurance schemes such as PMJAY, CGHS, and ECHS.

Furthermore, it promotes skill development through CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training, workshops, and various continuing education programmes.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now